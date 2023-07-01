'Whenever Extremism Fuels Riots...': UP CM's Office Reacts to Viral 'Send Yogi to France' Tweet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office on Saturday reacted to the viral tweet that said ‘send Yogi Adityanath to France’ to effectively control the riot situation within 24 hours.

The official handle of the UP chief minister’s office replied to the tweet saying whenever a law and order situation arises in any part of the globe, the world seeks “solace and yearns for the transformative Yogi Model".

“Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the world seeks solace and yearns for the transformative “Yogi Model" of law and order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh," the tweet read.

Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the World seeks solace and yearns for the transformative “Yogi Model" of Law & Order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/xyFxd1YBpi— Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) July 1, 2023

A verified Twitter account by the name Prof.N John Camm had tweeted, “India must send @myogiadityanath to France to control riot situation there and my God, he will do it within 24 hours."

Some Twitter users, however, claimed that the handle belonged to one Dr Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav who was once arrested for a cheating case.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the tweet by Yogi Adityanath’s office saying “false encounters and illegal bulldozer action is not a transformative policy, it is the destruction of democracy".

“So hungry for the praise of the Firangis that they are getting happy with the tweets of some fake account?! False encounters, illegal bulldozer action and targeting the weak is not a transformative policy, it is the destruction of democracy. We had seen the truth of “Yogi Model” in Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras," tweeted Owaisi.

Riots broke out in France after police shot 17-year-old Nahel in the Parisian suburb of Nanterres on Tuesday. The French government increased police presence and deployed over 45,000 officers to contain the riots.

The French government on Saturday said that at least 492 structures were damaged, 2,000 vehicles were burned and 3,880 fires were started.

ALSO READ: France Burns for Fourth Night in a Row, Rioters as Young as 13 Yrs Held; 45,000 Cops Deployed