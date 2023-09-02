Where is Atiq Ahmed's Wife? Police on the Hunt With Cops Dressed as Auto Drivers & Milkmen, Tech Vigil

Where is Shaista Parveen? The question still haunts UP Police as it has been more than 180 days since the wife of murdered mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed — who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on her head and declared ‘mafia’ by UP Police — is absconding.

However, after making several futile attempts, UP Police has now resorted to electronic surveillance and pressed into service undercover agents to ensure Parveen’s arrest.

Other than Shaista, UP Police is also carrying out a manhunt to nab Zainab Fatima, wife of Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf and their sister Ayesha Noori in connection with the February 24 triple murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards in Prayagraj.

Sources said a special team of cops, including those who will go undercover, has been deputed. “Cops in plain clothes and some dressed as grocers, autorickshaw drivers, milk men and others, have been deputed at all possible hideouts in rural areas of Prayagraj and Kaushambi where they have relatives and the home of the people known to their family,” said a source with UP Police.

Besides deputing the undercover agents, UP Police is also using electronic surveillance to track Parveen and others.

“We have pressed in as many as six teams to track Parveen and other absconders. The teams are working round-the-clock to nab them. We are also carrying out raids at all possible hideouts but they manage to escape,” said Deepak Bhukar, DCP City, Prayagraj.

However, this is not the first time when UP Police’s attempt to nab Parveen, Zainab and Ayesha failed.

On May 2, cops raided the residence of Sabir, accused in the Umesh Pal case, where Parveen had stayed. The videos of her from a recent marriage ceremony had also emerged.

On April 26, cops detained some women from Kaushambi for questioning on suspicion that they played a role in providing shelter to Atiq’s wife. Other than Kaushambi, search operations in Hatwa, Sallahpur, Mariadih, Asrauli, Ujahni and other villages were also carried out by cops in plain clothes but failed to yield positive results.

On the condition of anonymity, cops engaged in carrying out raids said Atiq’s trusted henchmen and supporters are hand-in-glove with the police and hence alert Parveen and other accused as soon as they come to know about police movement.

The location of Parveen and Zainab has been traced to Hatwa village on the border of Prayagraj and Kaushambi several times. However, police failed to arrest them as women in the village strongly protested against the raids and door-to-door search operations.

Police said Parveen and Zainab are not only changing locations but their appearance as well in a bid to dodge police teams.

Officials further informed that Hatwa and other adjoining villages can be used for taking safe shelter by the accused as houses there are densely situated and connected to each other. It is thus easier to escape while moving from one house to another. Police cannot enter each and every house unless there are specific inputs about the presence of the accused.