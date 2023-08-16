WHO Chief Tedros Arrives in India for World's First 'Traditional Medicine Global Summit'

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in India on Wednesday to participate in a two-day Traditional Medicine Global Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Tedros announced his arrival on the social media platform X for the summit that is being co-hosted by the Indian government, which holds the G20 presidency this year.

The summit, which will be held alongside the G20 Health Ministerial meeting, is centered around the core themes of evidence and learning, data and regulation, biodiversity, and innovation and digital health. A joint dialogue with the G20 ministers, to be held during the Summit, will focus on the contributions of Indigenous knowledge and traditional medicine to the well-being of societies and economies.

“Delighted to be in #India for the @WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, the Ministerial Meeting on Ending TB in @WHOSEARO and the G20 Health Ministers Meeting. Namaste India!” WHO chief wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The first WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit will look anew at the vast potential and applications of traditional medicine amidst important challenges and opportunities to achieve universal health coverage and well-being for people and the planet.

In a statement, WHO said the Summit will catalyse political commitment and collective action toward the evidence-based integration of traditional medicine for the health and well-being of people and the planet.

“The focus on key themes of relevance to traditional medicine will help to chart a roadmap to scale up scientific advances in traditional medicine systems and practices, including research, evidence and learning, policy, data and regulation, clinical practice, innovation and digital health, biodiversity and conservation, and equitable sharing of benefits," the statement added.

The Expert Advisory Panel composed of nine members from across WHO regions is advising on the content and coherence of the Summit, and its structure, speakers, outcomes, lessons, and follow-up actions. The Summit will be webcast live on this page, with translations available in all languages of the United Nations and Hindi.