Who is Daljit Singh Kalsi? Amritpal’s Close Aide, Known to Bollywood Punjabi Singers, Backed an MP

Daljit Singh Kalsi is a close aide of pro-Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and had campaigned for Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, videos of which are now under the scrutiny of intelligence agencies and the Punjab Police. Singh is still on the run after the Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt against him four days ago.

Kalsi had been clicked with Bollywood Punjabi singers, and had openly expressed his pro-Khalistan stand on different occasions and displayed it on social media.

According to intelligence sources, a few days before the crackdown by the Punjab Police on Amritpal Singh and the pro-Khalistani groups, Kalsi had met a famous Bollywood Punjabi singer who had sung for top actors and faced criminal charges.

Kalsi used to attend a lot of parties of Bollywood Punjabi singers and meet them quite frequently. He also had several actresses in his friend’s circle.

The Central intelligence agencies and Punjab Police are now preparing a list of close aides of Kalsi who may have supported him financially after getting information of huge flow of money in his account.

Law enforcement agencies may call the singers if they find information corroborating against them as allegations levelled against Kalsi are serious.

Sources also said Kalsi had received Rs 35 crore from abroad in the last two years in his bank account. He had met and spoken to several Pakistani officials and pro-Khalistani entities in London and Canada on different occasions.

Initially, Kalsi was also helping Deep Sidhu, chief of Waris Punjab De before Amritpal Singh, an official told News18 on the condition of anonymity. Sidhu was arrested in 2021 for the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day for unfurling the National Flag but died in a road accident last February.

Sidhu assisted Amritpal Singh to get established as chief of Waris Punjab De, and intel agencies believe that he Sidhu is the main financer of the outfit and Singh, and has been him since Singh’s time in Dubai where he was working for his family’s transport business.

Sidu has been detained under Section 3 (2) of the National Security Act. Sources say that Kalsi had also visited Pakistan’s Consulate in two different countries. He had participated in various Pro-Khalistan rallies in Vancouver and London, where protests were organised by his close friends to attack the Indian Embassy officials.

