Who is KP Gosavi? ‘Independent Witness’ & ‘Conspirator’ Behind Rs 25 cr Extortion Bid in Aryan Khan Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that KP Gosavi, an “independent witness” of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the 2021 drugs on cruise case, entered into a conspiracy to extort Rs 25 crore from the family of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI, Gosavi planned to extort money on behalf of Sameer Wankhede, the head of the NCB Mumbai zone in 2021.

ALSO READ: Sameer Wankhede Case: KP Gosavi Conspired to Extort Rs 25 Crore from Aryan Khan, Says CBI FIR

The FIR is based on the probe of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was set up by the NCB when witness number one of the case, Prabhakar Sail, alleged that Wankhede and Gosavi planned to extort a huge amount from Aryan Khan’s family.

The probe agency said drugs were not recovered from Aryan Khan but he was still made accused in the case and was arrested by the NCB.

The CBI has filed a case against Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of the Mumbai NCB, and three others in relation to a corruption case linked to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise incident. The agency recently conducted raids at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) in the case.

top videos

Here’s all you need to know about KP Gosavi: