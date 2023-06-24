Who is Mary Millben, Popular American Singer Who Touched PM Modi's Feet in Viral Video?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit grabbed headlines all over the world and the star-studded reception accorded to him was proof enough of the leader’s global popularity and India’s stature in world politics.

Among the highlights of PM Modi’s visit was a special moment when African-American singer and actress Mary Millben, known for her moving rendition of ‘Om Jai Jagadish Hare’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’, bent down to touch the prime minister’s feet after her performance for him at the diaspora event on June 23. A video of the gesture has since gone viral and garnered praised all over the world.

Forty-one-year-old Millben, who also attended the International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with PM Modi, had extended a warm welcome to the prime minister in the United States.

A night I will treasure forever.Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for your kindness and warmth. An honor to sing for you. Thank you @DDNewslive for airing. India and Indian communities across the world, I love you! God bless the #USIndia alliance. #ModiInUS #PMModiUSVisit https://t.co/FosSOtjL87— Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) June 24, 2023

“I want to thank the Steering Committee for the thoughtful invitation. One earth, one family, one future the motto of the G20 Summit this year and a timely statement as we welcome the Prime Minister to the United States next week,” she said.

She added: “Performing for this meaningful gathering of the Diaspora in Washington, DC to welcome Prime Minister Modi is a great honour. Our common bond in freedom and democracy positions the US-India relationship to be the strongest force on earth for democracy, the best model for unity as a family, and the symbol of freedom for future generations to come.”

Who is Millben?

Born on October 24, 1981, in Arlington, Texas, Millben discovered her passion for music at a young age. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma, a minor in political science, and has completed studies in Mandarin in China.

Praised for her bipartisan platform, Millben’s greatest impact is using music to unite and promote patriotism across the world. She has now performed the National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US Presidents — President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden — international royalty, and world leaders.

She has also performed in international events and featured at sporting events such as the NFL, NBA, and, 2016 RIO Olympics.

Her global performance of the Indian National Anthem performed virtually in 2020 for the 74th anniversary of India’s Independence Day and the treasured Hindu hymn ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ for the 2020 Diwali observance have been praised and viewed by millions across the US, India, and the world.

Following in the footsteps of Dr Martin Luther King Jr and his pilgrimage to India in 1959, she made her first historic trip to India in August 2022, performing at India’s 75th Anniversary of Independence celebrations as an official guest from the United States invited by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.