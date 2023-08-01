Haryana Violence: Who is Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal Member At Centre of Nuh Clashes | Explained

At least four people have been killed and several others injured in communal violence that broke out during a religious procession in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday. At the center of the violence that started from Nuh, and spread to several neighboring districts including Gurugram and Sohna, is Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is absconding for the last six months in connection with the killing of two Muslim men in Rajasthan’s Bhiwani in February.

Tensions reached a boiling point in nih over the alleged presence of Manesar, a prominent cow vigilante and member of Bajrang Dal, during a ‘Shobha Yatra’ rally organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). Manesar released a video message on Sunday announcing that he would participate in the Yatra and asked people to come for it in large numbers.

The situation in Nuh, and neighboring Sohna, Gurugram, Pataudi and Manesar continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday.

Who is Monu Manesar?

▶Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, is one of the prime suspects wanted in the Bhiwani murder case. Manesar has been absconding since February after he allegedly killed two Muslim boys of the area- Junaid and Nasser- for alleged cow-smuggling.

▶Manesar is the head of Goraksha Dal - the cow vigilante wing unit of Bajrang Dal in Haryana. He is extremely active in the Mewat area, which is notorious for cattle smuggling.

▶An influential personality, Manesar is the also district convenor of the Bajrang Dal in Gurugram.

▶In the past, photos of Manesar with police officials and bureaucrats have surfaced.

▶He also had a YouTube channel that shows how the cow vigilante group catches smugglers. Manesar reportedly received a silver play button from YouTube in October 2022, after crossing 1 lakh subscribers on his channel. The channel has h now disappeared from the platform.

▶As per media reports, Manesar is a polytechnic diploma holder. He joined Bajrang Dal during the second year of his college.

▶On Sunday, a video of Maneshar over his possible presence in the Yatra was circulated online. Police officials say Manesar did not ultimately come for the Yatra but his message raised tempers in Nuh as locals have been for long demanding Manesar’s arrest complaining how he has been available for media interviews but the police have not been able to catch him. Some people on social media had warned Manesar not to turn up.