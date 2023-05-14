Who is Praveen Sood? From IIT Delhi Graduate to CBI, All About Agency’s New Chief

Praveen Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, has been appointed as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Sood, who is currently serving as the Director-General of Police (DGP) in Karnataka, will take over as the Director of CBI for a period of two years after replacing outgoing agency chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, whose tenure is set to conclude on May 25.
In a statement, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said, “Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Sri Praveen Sood IPS as Director Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the office vice Sri Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS, consequent upon completion of his tenure."
The selection of the CBI chief is made by a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and the director holds a fixed tenure of two years, extendable up to five years.
Here’s all you need to know about Praveen Sood:
- Born in Delhi in 1964, Sood completed his graduation from IIT Delhi.
- Sood went to the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore to study Public Policy and Management and also attended Syracuse University, New York for the Maxwell School of Governance.
- After joining Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1986, Praveen Sood’s first joining was in Mysore as Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1989.
- Sood worked as Superintendent of Police, Bellary and Raichur before his elevation as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Bengaluru. He also served as Mysore City Police Commissioner for three years between 2004-2007.
- Praveen Sood is a recipient of prestigious awards like the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for Excellence in Service (1996), Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2002) and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2011), India Today reported.
- In 1999, Sood went to Mauritius to work as Police Advisor to Mauritius government.
- Sood had also worked as an additional police commissioner in Bengaluru’s traffic police.