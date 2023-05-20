Why Administrative Control of Delhi Should Be With the Union Govt

Recent years have seen the elected Delhi government at loggerheads with the central government on almost all matters. The aggressive nature of the state government’s moves, most of which appeared primed to instigate the central government, were contrary to earlier years when different parties ruled at the Centre and in Delhi. Such acrimonious attacks on the Centre were largely unknown.

The central government is responsible for national security and defence, and having control over the administration of Delhi ensures effective coordination and implementation of security measures in the capital city.

When Delhi was declared the National Capital Territory (NCT) in 1991 by a Constitutional Amendment, the concept was made clear that since Delhi was the seat of the Union Government, there cannot be dual authority and responsibility.

Delhi is a Union Territory with unique status, and the central government represents the interests of the entire nation. Having control over the administration allows the central government to ensure that national interests are prioritised over local considerations.

The central government has access to national resources and expertise, which can be effectively utilised in managing and developing Delhi. It can allocate funds, implement national schemes, and leverage its network of experts, resources and institutions to drive development in the city, which as the capital city, deserves to be the shining light amongst all urban centres.

Delhi serves as the political, economic and cultural hub of India. The central government control ensures that policies and decisions taken for the city align with national objectives, leading to better economic growth, infrastructure development and cultural preservation.

The central government has a broader perspective on governance and policy-making, considering the interests of the entire country. This wider outlook allows for comprehensive planning and decision-making that takes into account the diverse needs and aspirations of Delhi’s residents.

Delhi hosts a large number of diplomatic missions and international organizations. The central government control ensures effective coordination with foreign governments and facilitates the smooth functioning of these diplomatic entities.

When we look at examples from the world over, the practice is the same.

Washington, DC, United States: Washington, DC, serves as the capital of the United States and is under the direct control of the federal government. In Washington, there is only a mayor and no elected government. The District of Columbia is governed by a unique arrangement where the central government has authority over the administration, including law enforcement, education, and public infrastructure.

Washington, DC, serves as the capital of the United States and is under the direct control of the federal government. In Washington, there is only a mayor and no elected government. The District of Columbia is governed by a unique arrangement where the central government has authority over the administration, including law enforcement, education, and public infrastructure. Canberra, Australia: Canberra, the capital city of Australia, is located in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and is under the control of the federal government. The ACT has its own government, but the central government maintains significant control over key areas such as governance, planning, and major infrastructure projects.

Canberra, the capital city of Australia, is located in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and is under the control of the federal government. The ACT has its own government, but the central government maintains significant control over key areas such as governance, planning, and major infrastructure projects. Ottawa, Canada: Ottawa, the capital of Canada, falls under the administration of the federal government. The federal government has jurisdiction over various aspects of the city’s governance, including land use planning, major infrastructure development, and diplomatic relations.

Ottawa, the capital of Canada, falls under the administration of the federal government. The federal government has jurisdiction over various aspects of the city’s governance, including land use planning, major infrastructure development, and diplomatic relations. Berlin, Germany: Berlin serves as the capital of Germany and is under the authority of the federal government. While Berlin has its own state government, the central government plays a significant role in matters such as security, foreign affairs, and overall policy coordination.

Berlin serves as the capital of Germany and is under the authority of the federal government. While Berlin has its own state government, the central government plays a significant role in matters such as security, foreign affairs, and overall policy coordination. Paris, France: Paris, the capital of France, is governed by both the central government and the regional authority. The central government has authority over key areas such as security, transportation, and urban planning, while the regional government is responsible for local governance and cultural affairs.

These case studies highlight different models of governance where the capital city is under the control of the central government, ensuring coordination, national representation, and alignment with national priorities.

The central government has the authority to implement national laws, regulations, and policies in Delhi. This ensures uniformity in governance and avoids potential conflicts or discrepancies that could arise from differing regional rules, regulations and legislations.

The central government can leverage its influence and diplomatic relations at the international level to attract foreign investment, promote tourism, and foster economic growth in Delhi, benefiting the city as well as the nation as a whole.

Delhi is home to people from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and states across India. Central government control ensures that their interests and rights are protected, promoting inclusivity and harmony among the various communities residing in the city.

The central government has the power to allocate and deploy resources efficiently in Delhi. This can be crucial during times of emergencies, such as natural disasters or public health crises, where a centralized approach can ensure swift and effective response measures.

The central government control over the administration of Delhi prevents potential conflicts of interest and ensures that decisions are made in the best interest of the nation as a whole, rather than being influenced by local or regional politics.

The central government can leverage its national network and collaborations with other states to address issues such as transportation, environmental concerns, and cross-border matters that impact Delhi’s development and well-being.

top videos

The central government has the authority to address interstate disputes or conflicts involving Delhi. This ensures that conflicts between neighbouring states and Delhi can be resolved through a centralized approach, promoting peace and stability in the region.

The central government control over Delhi’s administration allows for a consistent and unified approach in matters of public welfare, such as healthcare, education, and social security, ensuring equitable distribution of resources and services to all residents.