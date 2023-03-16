'Why Are You Bullying Me': Ticket Checker Shouts on Woman Passenger at Bengaluru Railway Station | VIDEO

A woman passenger allegedly engaged in a heated altercation with a ticket checker at Bengaluru’s KR Puram Railway station. The video of the incident went viral on social media in which the railway official could be seen shouting at the passenger.

The clip also shows the woman saying, “I have booked the ticket that is why I came here, why are you bullying me?". A fellow passenger standing on the platform could be seen standing in the woman’s support. “I don’t know her but that guy (ticket checker) is dissing her," he could be heard saying.

Drunk TT pulled her at KJM . While the girl was telling she had her ticket, showed ticket to TT but TT didn’t listen anything,pulled her and still misbehave with her.We need explanation for on duty drunk TT.@RailMinIndia@Central_Railway please take strict action against the TT. pic.twitter.com/UUjRcm8X1w— Karishma behera (@karishma_behera) March 14, 2023

In response to the woman, the ticket checker said, “Show and go, bloody. This is my job." Other passengers around the crying woman stood up for her. The ticket collector has since been suspended by South Western Railways, an NDTV report said.

The woman insisted that she booked her ticket and had shown it to a different ticket collector, but the railway employee shuts her down and attempts to walk away. Bystanders stop him, grab him by the shirt and pull him back to her, all the while accusing him of being drunk.

The incident comes a day after a drunk ticket checker was arrested for urinating on a passenger’s head in Lucknow.

