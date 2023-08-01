Why Ganuga Oil Costs More Than Refined Oils

Refined oils are found aplenty in several households. Although we consume food prepared with cooking oil daily, research has found that they are harmful to health. To meet consumer requests for odour- and flavour-free oil with a longer shelf life, natural oils are converted into refined oils by being subjected to a variety of chemicals.

The negative effects of consuming refined oil are surges in insulin levels, diabetes, and immune system troubles. So a better and healthier alternative to refined oil is Ganuga oil, better known as cold-pressed edible oil. Residents in the Peddapalli district of Telangana have already started using Ganuga oil.

Raju Sujatha Veera, a resident of the Godavarikhani district from Markandeya Colony in Telangana has long been dealing with the oil-making business. For the past 20 years, he has been running the Surya Oil Beans Mill for consumers to buy. Initially, he sold refined oil to the buyers. But with time when the demand for Ganuga oil started increasing, Raju Sujatha Veera started selling more and more of Ganuga oil, and his business started earning much profit. Oils that are sold by him include peanut oils, coconut oils, sesame oils, and mustard oils.

Raju Sujatha Veera revealed that he sells approximately 100 kgs of oil every day. The price chart for the wide variety of oils available in his company Surya Beans is Rs 320 for rapeseed and sesame oils, Es 500 for castor oil, Rs 520 for mustard oil, and Rs 600 for sesame oil. These cold-pressed edible oils from Raju Sujatha Veera’s Surya Oil Beans Mill are quite popular among consumers owing to their good taste, fragrance, and nutrients. Ganuga oil is richly infused with vitamins, bioflavonoids, fatty acids, and antioxidants which makes it a healthier alternative to preparing dishes.

Ganuga oils or cold-pressed edible oils have umpteen long-term benefits as well. It promotes heart health, lowers blood pressure, reduces sugar levels, and is excellent for the cardiovascular system. It is a great ingredient to include in your daily diet to maintain good health and stay fit and strong.