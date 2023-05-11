Why Millennials Should Be Aware of Sexually Transmitted Diseases?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is on the rise, with more than one million people acquiring STDs every day worldwide. Interestingly, most people with STDs are asymptomatic. The impact of STDs on an individual’s physical and emotional well-being is significant, including infertility, cancer, and increased risk of contracting the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Additionally, STDs have negative societal implications, such as stigma and discrimination. Sexual contact is the primary mode of transmission for STDs, which can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms. Common examples of STDs include chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, herpes, and human papillomavirus (HPV). STDs can be transmitted through vaginal, anal, or oral sexual contact, as well as direct skin-to-skin contact or sharing needles.

Scope of problem

“STDs are a serious concern because they can cause a wide range of medical conditions, including infertility. STDs can cause inflammation, scarring, and damage to the reproductive organs if left untreated. This can result in Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID), which can block or damage fallopian tubes, making pregnancy difficult or impossible for a woman. STDs can also cause sperm damage, lowering sperm quality and decreasing chances of fertilisation. This is not just restricted to infertility, STDs can also result in a number of other health issues, such as genital warts, HIV/AIDS, and cervical and other types of cancer, and genital warts. A person’s mental health can also be significantly impacted by STDs, which can result in worry, despair, and feelings of guilt or shame,” says Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Co-Founder, Indira IVF.

The increased use of online dating and social media to find sexual partners has also played a part in the rise of STDs. Individuals tend to take fewer precautions when engaging in physical intimacy due to these platforms. In addition, the emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains of STDs, such as gonorrhoea, has made their treatment more challenging.

Awareness on STD

To address the issue of STDs and infertility, it is critical to raise awareness and educate people about safe sexual practices. “Using condoms or other forms of barrier protection during sexual activity, getting regular STD testing, and seeking treatment in case a person notices symptoms associated with STDs are all a part of this. It is also critical to discuss STDs openly in order to reduce the social stigma associated with these infections. This may encourage more people to seek treatment and help to prevent the spread of STDs,” adds Dr Murdia.

Prevention for STD

It is essential to remember that a lot of STDs are asymptomatic, which means they don’t cause any obvious symptoms. This raises the danger of spreading the virus to others and makes it difficult for people to determine if they have an STD. Everyone who engages in sexual activity, especially those who exhibit high-risk behaviours, should get routine STD testing.

“Hepatitis B and HPV are two viral STDs that can be prevented safely and effectively with the help of early vaccinations. Major strides in STD prevention have been made possible by these vaccinations. High coverage targets for HPV vaccination, screening and treatment of precancerous lesions, and cancer care must be practised and sustained at an aggressive level if cervical cancer is to be eradicated as a public health issue on a worldwide scale,” states Dr Murdia.

For couples who are battling with infertility owing to STDs, there are more treatments available in addition to raising awareness and educating people about safe sex practices. “Even if one or both spouses have a fertility difficulty related to an STD, couples can still conceive with the aid of assisted reproductive technology procedures like in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). These treatments fertilise the egg externally before implanting it into the uterus to prevent any damage to the reproductive organs which is caused by STDs,” opines Dr Murdia.

Controlling the spread

Although attempts have been made to identify simple measures to reduce risky sexual practices, changing behaviour remains challenging. Providing information, education, and counselling can aid in identifying STD symptoms, increasing the likelihood of prompt medical care, and motivating sexual partners to do the same. However, there are obstacles to implementing these interventions more widely and effectively, including inadequate public awareness and ongoing negative attitudes and stereotypes about STIs.