Why Sawant Govt is Refusing to Notify a Tiger Reserve in Goa Despite Court Order

Two influential Goan politicians from the BJP, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Forest Minister Vishwajeet Rane, may be seen crossing swords over several issues, but there is a common cause dear to both — the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the government to notify the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding areas as a tiger reserve within three months, but the Pramod Sawant government has refused to do so.

There are two angles to this issue — an environmental one and a political one.

Mining Political Fortunes

The constituencies that fall within the sanctuary limits are represented by Sawant (Sanquelim) and Rane (Valpoi). Rane, a former Congressman who switched to the BJP in 2017, seems to have found favour with the BJP central leadership and has openly been critical of certain decisions taken by Chief Minister Sawant.

Sawant, known to have deep roots in the RSS and the BJP, has managed to keep the differences at bay.

On the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary issue, both leaders seemed to have set aside their differences for a common cause — not to notify the sanctuary as a tiger reserve.

Sawant, who had in 2020 supported the idea of a tiger reserve in Mhadei, has now claimed that Goa does not fulfil the criteria set for tiger reserves by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. “Goa has seven wildlife sanctuaries and will follow all the criteria and guidelines of the Wildlife Act to protect and conserve all of them,” he said.

Forest Minister Rane maintains that, if notified, the order would have a “catastrophic” impact on the lives of people in the region.

“I stand with the people of Sattari and, along with the Chief Minister, will seek the help of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. As long as I am the forest minister (of Goa), there is no question of a tiger reserve,” Rane had said last year.

Speaking to News18, environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar said the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary was notified in 1999 and the present Goa government is opposed to making it a tiger reserve as they are interested in mining in the area and also starting eco-tourism activities. “They want to have wildlife safaris, build cottages inside the sanctuary,” Kerkar said.

What the Bombay HC Said

The Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary is part of a crucial tiger corridor spread across Goa, from Sattari to Canacona. It also encompasses the forest area in neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Goa, according to the Census, has five tigers. Conservationists and environmentalists say a tiger reserve could help in breeding and increasing the tiger population in the region.

The Division Bench of Justices MS Sonak and Bharat Deshpande, in a 94-page order, directed the Goa government to prepare a tiger conservation plan and forward the same to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) within three months of notifying the tiger reserve.

Quoting a Sanskrit verse from the Mahabharata, the court emphasised the point of tiger conservation. “Nirvano vadhyate vyāghraḥ nirvyāghraṃ chidyate vanam । tasmādvyāghro vanaṃ rakṣet vanaṃ vyāghrañca pālayet (If there is no forest, then the tiger gets killed; if there is no tiger, then the forest gets destroyed. Hence, the tiger protects the forest, and the forest guards the tiger.)”

The court directed Goa to notify 208 sqkm of the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding areas as a tiger reserve, as requested by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Why is Goa Saying No?

Goa is all set to challenge the High Court order in the Supreme Court, a top official confirmed to News18. “We are going to challenge the order in the Supreme Court. We are getting the documents ready for it,” the official, requesting anonymity, said.

Another senior official privy to the developments explained Goa’s stand to News18. “The law requires that there has to be a proper recommendation from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). There is no resolution or recommendation of this sort from the authority. There are some letters that are written by some officers, but that does not amount to a recommendation at all.”

“Secondly, what they have written in the letter is that we should send a proposal. There is no mention of a recommendation at all,” the official added.

Save Mhadei Tigers, Says Court

The court also instructed the Goa government to establish anti-poaching camps strategically, deploy forest guards, and imposed a six-month deadline for implementation. Another directive entailed resolving rights and claims of Scheduled Tribes and forest dwellers, aiming for expeditious resolution, ideally within 12 months.

In January 2020, a tigress and her three cubs were found dead due to poisoning within the sanctuary. An investigation by the Forest Department found that the four tigers were poisoned to death by villagers as they were attacking cattle.

Stressing on the urgent need for tiger conservation. environmentalists also pointed to the series of forest fires in March.

“The Goa government allowed mining in that area until 2003. Then we brought it to the notice of the central empowered committee which, in turn, sent a letter to the Goa government that not even a blade of grass can be lifted from the sanctuary limits. There are eight mines within the sanctuary area and another 10 in the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary,” Kerkar pointed out.

Rane, in turn, had said that the effort of the Forest Ministry was to provide employment for over 15,000 people, including tribal communities in the region. Sawant said all conservation and protection norms were being complied with in the state’s wildlife sanctuaries, including approving a proposal to construct a dam in Charaunem village inside the sanctuary.

Not the First Time

In 2011, Jairam Ramesh, then Union Minister for Forest and Environment, had urged the Goa government to propose the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as a “tiger reserve”. He emphasised there was evidence that Goa’s tigers were not just passing through Karnataka and Maharashtra, but were residents.

With no progress the next 3 years, his successor Jayanti Natarajan followed it up in 2014. And in 2016, the Goa government was once more asked for input on designating Cotigao Mhadei Forest region as a tiger reserve.

According to a government report released in April, the tiger population in the country increased from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,167 in 2022, but their numbers in Western Ghats and the Northeast-Brahmaputra Plains went down due to habitat loss, fragmentation and poaching over the years.

“While tiger populations within protected areas have either remained stable or increased, tiger occupancy outside of these regions has significantly decreased, such as in the Wayanad landscape, BRT Hills, and the border regions of Goa and Karnataka," the report had stated.