Why This 60-year-old Telangana Hotel Still Attracts Customers

For a continuous span of 60 years, Ramulu Poori Center (a hotel) in Telangana has retained its popularity, offering an unchanging taste and consistent quality. Six decades ago, they provided 8 pooris for a mere 20 paise, a far cry from the current offering of eight pooris for Rs 30.

The poori centre has held its position as a cherished destination for culinary enthusiasts for over six decades. What sets it apart is the unique curry served alongside the pooris, an unmatched flavour that remains exclusive to this establishment. To experience this distinctive curry, indulging in the pooris at Ramulu Poori Center is a prerequisite.

Located in close proximity to Markandeya Temple in Kotagally, Nizamabad District, Ramulu Hotel, which opened its doors six decades ago, specialises in pooris and tea. Back in its inception, 8 pooris were available for a meagre 20 paise. However, the highlight was the exceptionally delectable curry that was served. This unparalleled offering gained significant attention from both the local residents and city dwellers, making it a favoured destination.

Over time, there has been a gradual rise in the price of pooris. Currently, you can get eight pooris for Rs 30. The quality and taste remain consistent. Its owner, Diva Ram Reddy passed away on January 25, 1998. Following his demise, his son Omprakash Reddy has managed this poori eatery. It’s worth noting that Om Prakash inherited the secret of making poori curry from his father.

No one knows the secret until now. Among the employees, there are five workers, including Om Prakash Reddy and his wife, who work at the Ramulu Poori Center. This situation provides insight into the high demand for their pooris.

Om Prakash Reddy takes pride in declaring that they are upholding the legacy of their father, Ram Reddy, who established Ramulu Hotel. They are dedicated to offering delectable pooris to their valued customers.