'Why Were They Paraded to Hospital?' SC Questions UP Govt Over Atiq, Ashraf Ahmed's Killing

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government that why were Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed not taken to to the hospital gate in an ambulance. “Why were they paraded?" asked the top court while hearing a plea for independent committee probe on the killing of the dreaded gangsters.

A bench headed by Justice S Ravindra Bhatt also asked how did the shooters know that Atiq and Ashraf would be taken for medical examination. The court further directed the Yogi Adityanath government to file a comprehensive affidavit indicating steps taken to inquire into the shooting that took place on April 15 near Moti Lal Hospital in Prayagraj.

“Affidavit shall also disclose the steps taken with regard to the incidents occurred prior and also disclose the follow up steps pursuant to Justice Dr Chauhan commission report. The government can list these after three weeks," the bench stated.

The brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists, even as media personnel and police were present. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has ordered a high-level probe into the killings. All three accused in the murder, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lavlesh Tiwari, were arrested on the spot.

The Ahmed brothers were buried at the Kasari-Masari graveyard in Prayagraj on April 16. The funeral was attended by their close relatives, and Atiq’s two minor sons Ahjam and Aban were also present. Additionally, both daughters of Ashraf also attended the funeral.

(details to follow)

