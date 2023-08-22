Why West Bengal’s Mangal Chandika Temple Is Revered As The 51st Shakti Peeth In India

India has a rich history and culture rooted in legends and mythology, some of which really stand out from the rest. One of them is the mythology behind the 51 Shakti Peethas all over the country. Shakti Peeths are revered as important shrines or sites of pilgrimage in Hindu mythology. These are thought to be the locations where Devi Sati’s jewellery or body parts have fallen to the Earth from the heavens. The origins of the story start as Devi Sati set herself ablaze and burnt to death. Following this, Lord Shiva – driven mad by grief – carried her lifeless corpse on his shoulder and ran wildly across the universe. Knowing this would lead to mass destruction, Lord Vishnu used his Sudarshan Chakra to dismember Devi Sati’s body. Her body parts are believed to have landed in 51 different locations on Earth in India. That’s how Shakti Peeths have come up at each of these places, where the Goddess’ body part fell.

One of the 51 Shakti Peeths is the Mangal Chandika Shakti Peeth in West Bengal. It is situated in the village of Ujani in the Bardhaman district of the state. It is believed that the Goddess’ elbow landed here, after which the Mangal Chandika Peeth was established in the place. The name of the deity in this temple is Mangal Chandi, and she is depicted as a form of the Goddess Durga. The temple was first established with the left elbow of the mother placed in a golden cup under the idol. Later, a Kasti stone idol was placed here.

The Roy family has been serving the temple for generations as priests. Somnath Roy, who is presently in charge of the temple, said in an interview with News18 that hundreds of years ago, the Goddess appeared in the dreams of an ancestor of his, following which the family swore to take care of the temple. He said that 21 generations of priests have passed away worshipping Maa Mangal Chandi and he is the 22nd.

While the deity here is worshipped with much pomp and fairness during Durga Puja, the annual Poila Magh Ujani fair is also held here in a grand manner. The fair is held in the sand on the banks of the river Ajay, where the temple is also located. Somnath Roy informed that the deity is offered fish every day as part of the ritual; and it is only on the day of Ashtami, that she is not offered fish.

The temple has arrangements for tourist accommodation at a charge of Rs 600 per night. Bhog or Prasad can also be booked beforehand.