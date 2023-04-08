'Will Chop Off Tongue': TN Cong Leader Booked Over Remark During Protest Against Rahul's LS Ouster

Amid an ongoing uproar from Congress leaders against Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification, several Tamil Nadu party leaders held a protest in Dindigul. This is when a remark made by Congress Dindigul district president Manikandan sparked a row for which an FIR was filed against him under three sections including section 153B of the IPC on Saturday.

During the protests, Manikandan could be heard threatening to chop off the judge’s tongue who had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail. “When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail," said Manikandan.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: “When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail," said Manikandan, Congress Dindigul district president during a protest organised by the party on April 6, 2023 pic.twitter.com/a2cO2jt4fm— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

“We have registered a case against him (Manikandan) under three sections including section 153B of the IPC and an investigation is underway," the Dindigul Police told news agency ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, a scuffle broke out between workers from both parties in Kanyakumari’s Nagercoil. The chaos ensued during a protest by workers of the Youth Congress against Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification.

According to Congress leader Srinivas BV, the workers had been “peacefully" protesting when they were attacked by BJP District President Dharmaraj and others outside the BJP office in Nagercoil.

“I strongly condemn the vicious attack on youth congress workers who were peacefully protesting against the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. These BJP goons must be brought to justice," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In the video shared by Srinivas BV, Youth Congress workers could be seen protesting outside the BJP office in Nagercoil.

Notably, a sessions court in Surat on Monday granted bail to Rahul Gandhi and will hear on April 13 the Congress leader’s plea for a stay of his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark in which he was sentenced to two years in jail that led to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

