'Will Damage Social Fabric, Increase Population': Why Raza Academy Is Opposing Same-sex Marriage

As the apex court of the country is hearing a bunch of petitions on same-sex marriage, several religious and social groups have also filed their pleas in the case to consider their positions.

Mumbai-based Raza Academy too made itself a party to the hearing last week, opposing same-sex marriage on the grounds that it is “violative of fundamental rights of the religious minority".

Raza Academy works for Muslims and is known to take a stance on various issues affecting the community. The organisation was also blamed for Mumbai’s Azad Maidan riots of 2012.

While speaking to CNN-News18, the organisation’s founder and president Muhammad Saeed Noori said that Islam does not permit any marriage other than that of men and women.

“The Supreme Court in Navtej Singh Johar decriminalised homosexuality in this county, which has led to many homosexual couples entering into a civil union. Now issues such as these couples cannot buy insurance for their family/partner has been brought up. However, they can always nominate their name in insurance policy or bequeath their properties under existing laws. For a narrow commercial interest of a group, the basic building block of the society that is the union of heterosexual men and women cannot be disturbed," said Noori.

In a petition submitted before the Supreme Court, Noori has also said that of the 200 countries identified by the United Nations, only 35 recognise same-sex marriage. The plea added that about 35 Muslim-dominated countries criminalise homosexuality.

“Legalising same-sex marriage would violate Indian culture and tradition. The legalisation of same-sex marriage in a country with a 1.4-billion population will lead to an increase in population and will adversely affect the social fabric of society, diversity in culture, tradition, religion, etc,” Noori added.

However, the central government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court it will set up a committee headed by the cabinet secretary to examine the problems faced by the LGBTQIA+ community.

