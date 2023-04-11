'Will Kill Him on April 30': Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat, Caller Traced to Rajasthan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received yet another death threat on Monday night, as he received a phone call from one ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. According to reports, the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan’s Shahpur.

Police have detained the teenager from Shahapur, and are bringing him to Mumbai for further investigation. He will be questioned to ascertain why the call was made.

“In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway," an ANI report quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

Earlier, Salman Khan received death threats via email a few weeks ago which had led to an increase in his security. He bought a white Nissan Patrol, a seven-seater SUV with bulletproof capabilities.

According to reports, the earlier threat email was sent by notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who was allegedly involved in Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder in May last year.

Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening the actor.

Salman Khan had recently reacted to the death threats he received earlier. He also arrived at the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ on Monday evening at a theatre in Juhu, in Mumbai, in his bulletproof car.

Read all the Latest India News here