Will Not Allow OTT Platforms to Demean Indian Culture, Society in Name of Creative Freedom: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur
Will Not Allow OTT Platforms to Demean Indian Culture, Society in Name of Creative Freedom: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

the minister also asked OTT players not to use their platforms as a tool of vicious propaganda and ideological biases.

Thakur said this during a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms in New Delhi, persons attending the meeting said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday told OTT players that the government will not allow demeaning of Indian culture and society in the name of creative freedom.

Thakur said this during a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms here, persons attending the meeting said.

They said the minister also asked OTT players not to use their platforms as a tool of vicious propaganda and ideological biases.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
