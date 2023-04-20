'Will Not Raise Bilateral Issues With India During SCO Meet': Pak FM Bhutto | Exclusive

Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who will visit India next month to participate in the SCO Foreign Minister’s meeting on Thursday said that his country will “not raise any bilateral issues with India" during this.

“Pakistan will not raise bilateral issues with India during SCO meet, and will follow its rules and regulations," sources told CNN-News18.

“Islamabad is working on its bilateral issues with India by taking inputs from our government and political parties," Bilawal said.

“SCO is doing better for the region," he added.

This will be the first visit of the Pakistani Foreign Minister to India in over a decade. Earlier in 2011, then Pakistan Foreign Minister and now junior Foreign Minister in Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar had visited New Delhi.

India and Pakistan have seen minimal diplomatic engagement as the ties between the two neighbouring nations got sour in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019.

The last high-level visit from the Pakistani delegation was in December 2016, when the then-Pakistan Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz visited India to attend the Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar. Since then, there have been no official visits by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister to India.

Announcing Bilawal’s visit, Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the foreign minister is attending the SCO meet on the invitation of the Current Chair of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Dr S Jaishankar.

