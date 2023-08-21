Will PM Modi Meet China's Xi Jinping During BRICS Summit in South Africa? Here’s What MEA Says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will embark on a visit to South Africa where he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit. Leaders of the BRICS Group- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—are likely to be present at the first in-person BRICS summit since 2019.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday addressed a press conference on PM Modi’s visit. When asked if there is a chance regarding a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, the Foreign Secretary said that the Prime Minister’s schedule is still being developed.

“The host country South Africa has invited a large number of guest countries, besides BRICS members. PM’s schedule, in terms of bilateral meetings with those leaders who would be present in South Africa, is still being developed…," he said.

The relations between India and China have taken a hit after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. During the Bali G20 Summit last year, PM Modi and Xi Jinping exchanged courtesies and spoke of the need to stabilise bilateral relations. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since the Galwan Valley clash.

The summit will be held from August 22 to August 24. During his three-day visit to Johannesburg, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

A business delegation will travel with PM Modi to South Africa. They will attend BRICS business track meetings and also the BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women Business Alliance and the BRICS Business Forum meetings.

The external affairs ministry during a special briefing on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s departure said India has positive intent and an open mind when it comes to BRICS expansion. “There is considerable interest among many nations to join BRICS. As far as BRICS expansion is concerned, we are clear, we have a positive intent and an open mind when it comes to BRICS expansion. Discussions are ongoing between Sherpas of BRICS nations regarding expansion and to reach a consensus,” foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said.