Will Request GST Council to Reconsider Tax on Online Gaming: Rajeev Chandrasekhar at CNN-News18 Town Hall​

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at the CNN-News18 Town Hall in Delhi on Monday, said that amid the criticism over the 28% goods and services (GST) tax on online gaming, he would “go back to the GST council and may be request it for consideration on the new regulatory framework”.

“Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is not the Government of India. The council is represented by all state governments. It is a federal organization. State governments and finance ministers have come together and created a GST framework. That is a consequence of three years of their work. While we may quibble with the findings, we have to recognize the process of creating a framework has started in January 2023,” he said.

“We are only in the nascent stages of creating a sustainable, permissible online gaming framework. It is better to slowly progress and evolve these frameworks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in digital space do everything for the next decade… It is better to do it right than to do it fast,” the minister said.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on July 11 decided to impose a 28% tax on the turnover of online gaming companies, horse racing and casinos, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The panel, headed by the Union finance minister and comprising of representatives of all states and UTs, decided on tax rate based on recommendation of a group of ministers that looked at taxing casinos, horse racing and online gaming. The tax on online gaming companies would be imposed without making any differentiation based on whether the games required skill or were based on chance.

