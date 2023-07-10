CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tennis » Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic Defeats Hubert Hurkacz On Second Day To Progress to QFs
1-MIN READ

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic Defeats Hubert Hurkacz On Second Day To Progress to QFs

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 21:46 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Djokovic dropped a set on the second day of play before finishing the game off in four sets. (Credit: AFP)

Djokovic dropped a set on the second day of play before finishing the game off in four sets. (Credit: AFP)

The Serbian had to wait for a whole day and put in a herculean effort to triumph over the Polish Hurkacz and his fiery serves

On the second day of resumed play, Novak Djokovic put away Poland’s Hubert Burkacz to secure a quarter-finals seat in Wimbledon today.

The seven-time champion was leading by two sets before play was suspended in Centre Court 16 on Sunday night.

Upon resuming, Hurkacz took the third set, but Djokovic recovered quickly to win the match 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6) 5-7 6-4.

“Big credit to Hubert for playing an amazing match, tough luck for him today,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “But he put up a great performance. Honestly, I don’t recall the last time I felt this miserable in returning games, to be honest, due to his incredibly accurate and powerful serve.”

(More to follow…)

first published:July 10, 2023, 21:35 IST
last updated:July 10, 2023, 21:46 IST