CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Odisha Train AccidentMukhtar AnsariWrestlers' ProtestAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » Wish to File Over 10 Complaints With the Centre a Month? Well, You Can't and 2 Men are to Blame
1-MIN READ

Wish to File Over 10 Complaints With the Centre a Month? Well, You Can't and 2 Men are to Blame

Reported By: Aman Sharma

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 12:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Following identification of habitual complainants, the number of complaints per month on CPGRAMS by an individual citizen has been limited to 10, the government has said in a latest document accessed by News18. (Shutterstock)

Following identification of habitual complainants, the number of complaints per month on CPGRAMS by an individual citizen has been limited to 10, the government has said in a latest document accessed by News18. (Shutterstock)

Anand Thakur filed as many as 37,315 public grievances last year, while Atin Maity filed 16,199 complaints on the Centre’s CPGRAMS online grievance redressal system. That’s 100 and 50 complaints daily, respectively

If you want to file more than 10 complaints a month to the central government, you no longer can. One Anand Thakur and one Atin Maity are to be blamed for this.

Anand Thakur filed as many as 37,315 public grievances last year, while Atin Maity filed 16,199 complaints on the Centre’s CPGRAMS online grievance redressal system – Thakur filed over 100 complaints daily going by that figure and Maity filed nearly 50 complaints daily.

“Following identification of habitual complainants, the number of complaints to be filed per month on the CPGRAMS by an individual citizen has been limited to 10 public grievances,” the government has said in a latest document that has been accessed by News18.

The government has put in place an artificial intelligence-enabled grievance-monitoring dashboard developed by IIT-Kanpur for identifying spam, word search and repetitive grievances filed by habitual complainants. Analytics by a Data Strategy Unit (DSU) set up in March 2022 is also looking into this.

“DSU has identified habitual complainants who have filed thousands of grievances and appeals, thereby choking the system and creating difficulties for the Grievance Redressal Officers in identifying genuine critical grievances,” the document says.

top videos

    It adds that a number of public grievances being redressed every month has crossed over 1 lakh cases and reduction in timelines for disposal to an average of 16 days has been achieved in central ministries and departments. The CPGRAMS portal has mapped 80,000 Grievance Redressal Officers in the Centre and the states, and 16 lakh citizens have registered themselves to file nearly 20 lakh grievances a year, the document says.

    The target for 2023-24 is to reduce pendency levels to 1 lakh cases for states and 50,000 cases for central ministries. This will necessitate a disposal of 1.5 lakh PG cases per month from states and 1.25 lakh cases per month from ministries and departments of the Centre. Disposal currently stands at 50,000 cases per month in states and 1.45 lakh cases per month in central ministries and departments.

    About the Author
    Aman Sharma
    Aman Sharma, Senior Editor (Politics), at CNN-News18, and Bureau Chief at News18 in Delhi, has nearly two decades of experience in covering the wide s...Read More
    Tags:
    1. CPGRAMS
    2. Narendra Modi
    first published:June 06, 2023, 12:03 IST
    last updated:June 06, 2023, 12:03 IST