With 5 New Trains Flagged Off by PM Today from Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh, Vande Bharat Count is Now 23

With five new Vande Bharat trains launched by the Prime Minister on Tuesday, all rail-electrified states across India have at least one pair of these semi-high speed train after Goa and Jharkhand were added in the list.

With the train inauguration, the total count of Vande Bharat in India is now 23.

The Prime Minister was in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where he inaugurated two pairs of trains for Indore.

The new trains are connecting Bhopal-Jabalpur, Bhopal-Indore, Madgaon-Mumbai, Dharwad-Bengaluru, and Hatia-Patna.

This was also the first time that Bihar has got a dedicated Vande Bharat train, although it is important to note that the state was already connected with the semi-high speed train that was operating between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

Madhya Pradesh, which will go for polls later this year, is getting two pairs of Vande Bharat trains. In April, it got its first Vande Bharat for Delhi from Bhopal. With the new trains, Bhopal now has three Vande Bharats.

The entire country, except the northeast, is connected with the Vande Bharat trains. In northeast, only Assam has connectivity through these semi-high speed trains.

According to the official details, the train between Rani Kamalapati and Jabalpur is offering better connectivity to the state’s Mahakaushal region with the Central region.

Also, tourist places such as Bheraghat, Pachmarhi and Satpura will also be benefitted by improved connectivity.

The train will be faster by about 30 minutes as compared to the existing fastest train in the route.

The Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of Malwa region and Bundelkhand region to Central region.

This will benefit the important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, Panna. The train will be about two hours and thirty mins faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

The Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat train is first for Goa. It will be around one hour faster when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka — Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere — with the state capital Bengaluru.

It will immensely benefit tourists, students and industrialists in the region. The train will be faster by about 30 minutes as compared to the existing fastest train in the route.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and will enhance connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen. It will help save about one hour and 25 minutes journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Out of the earlier 18 pairs — 36 services — of Vande Bharat trains that were operational across India, at least six trains are from Delhi and three from Mumbai.

The national capital is connected with Dehradun, Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, Bhopal, and Amb Andaura with these semi-high-speed trains. Further, Mumbai is connected with Gandhinagar, Shirdi and Solapur. The train for Madgoan will be fouth for Mumbai.

Two pairs of Vande Bharat trains are operating from Chennai for Mysuru and Coimbatore. Vande Bharat is also operational on the Bilaspur-Nagpur, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod, Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri and Puri-Howrah routes.