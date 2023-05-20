With 5,701 MoUs Worth Rs 7.86 Lakh Crore, Investments in Uttar Pradesh Take a Giant Leap

With more than 5,700 MoUs worth Rs 7.86 lakh crore of investments, Uttar Pradesh is all set to take a giant leap on the development front, with the government gearing up for the ground-breaking ceremony of the projects in September this year.

The Uttar Pradesh government had received investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit-2023 held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. Of these, 5,701 MoUs involving investments worth of Rs 7.86 lakh crore have been shortlisted for the ground-breaking ceremony, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said.

The ground-breaking ceremony was earlier scheduled for August, but was pushed to September, with Mishra recently reviewing preparations.

Government officials say Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently monitored the progress of implementation of the investment proposals since the investors’ summit.

Recently, Minister for Industry Gopal Gupta Nandi indicated that projects worth Rs 72,000 crore are ready for implementation. He expressed confidence that the target of bringing investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore to the ground will be achieved.

On the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, special arrangements have been made for a hassle-free experience for investors in setting up their projects in UP. ‘Udyami Mitra’ is part of the project where dedicated persons have been allocated to assist the investors.

“We are monitoring the projects on a day-to-day basis. An online system has been worked out and there is consistent monitoring. We have completed the selection of 125 Udyami Mitras (friends of entrepreneurs) and they will be deployed to coordinate the implementation of investment projects. A two-week training programme beginning May 29 has been worked out for them,” said Invest UP chief executive officer Abhishek Prakash.

So far, UP has organized three mega ground-breaking ceremonies. In the last one, held in 2022, the state government had received more than 1,400 investment proposals worth Rs 80,000 crore in various sectors, including data centre, agriculture sector, IT and electronics, infrastructure, manufacturing, handloom and textile and in micro, small and medium enterprises sector (MSME).

The first investors’ summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018, in which Uttar Pradesh had received proposals for investments worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore. In the past five years, proposals worth Rs 3 lakh crore have been implemented, a government official said.