With 71,000 Job Letters to be Given by PM Today, 2.9 Lakh Appointed with Central Govt in Last 6 Months

Nearly 2.9 lakh people have now got central government jobs in the last six months as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be distributing 71,000 more appointment letters on Thursday.

This will the fourth such tranche of jobs given as part of the Centre’s mission to fill all 10 lakh vacancies in the central government departments by the end of this year. The PM had earlier distributed 75,000 appointment letters last October — 71,000 letters in last November and 71,000 letters in January this year. “We are on track to fill all 10 lakh vacancies by the end of 2023. A detailed calendar has been drawn up. We are working in mission mode by simplifying and tech-enabling the selection process,” a senior government official has told News18.

In fact, the Centre has also factored in that 54,320 more vacancies could arise by the end of 2024 due to scheduled retirements of government officials. All ministries have been asked to immediately placed an indent for recruitment against such increasing vacancies this year, the senior official added.

The PM had last year in July announced that all 10 lakh central government vacancies would be filled up in 18 months in mission mode by the end of 2023. This would be a key achievement which will be cited by the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

NDA-Ruled States in Sync Too

Along with the Centre, 14 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories are also continuously holding ‘Rozgar Melas’ since last October to fill up vacancies in the state government departments. Thousands of youth have since been provided appointment letters in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Tripura, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh by the respective governments.

The Prime Minister has earlier said regular Rozgar Melas have become a hallmark of his government and those run by the NDA. “They show that whatever resolution is taken by this government is realised,” the PM earlier said.

