With Assets Worth Rs 1,414 Cr, DK Shivakumar Richest Among New Karnataka Congress Ministers: Report

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar is the richest among all the Congress cabinet ministers, according to a report released on Sunday.

Shivakumar, who represents Kanakapura constituency, has declared assets worth Rs 1,413.80, according to the report by the Karnataka Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 32 out of 34 ministers.

Two of the ministers, who were not analysed as their details were not available on the Election Commission website nor in the public domain, are Kelachandra Joseph George and NS Boseraju. Boseraju is not a member of either houses — the state assembly or legislative council.

A total of 31 (97%) ministers in the Karnataka cabinet are crorepatis and their average asset is Rs 119.06 crore.

Of the 32 ministers, who have declared their liabilities, Shivakumar is on top, with liabilities worth Rs 265.06 crore, the report analysed.

Meanwhile, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa from Mudhol (SC) constituency has the lowest assets worth Rs 58.56 lakh.

At least 24 Cabinet ministers are facing criminal cases, including seven who have declared serious charges against themselves, the report added.

Out of the 32 ministers, only one is a woman – 48-year-old Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, who is elected from Belgaum Rural.

At least six ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th pass and 12th pass, and 24 have declared having an educational qualification of graduation and above. Two ministers are Diploma holders.

A total of 18 (56%) ministers have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years while 14 (44%) are aged 61 to 80 years.

Karnataka Cabinet reached its full of 34 ministers after 24 new ministers were inducted on Saturday. This happened after 10 ministers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, took oath earlier this month.

On May 13, Congress stormed to power in Karnataka as it bagged 135 out of the total 224 assembly seats, in a massive election win after a long time.