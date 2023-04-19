CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Atiq AhmedHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Wife
Home » India » With Cases Rising, Maharashtra Govt Activates 25 Dedicated Covid-19 Hospitals
1-MIN READ

With Cases Rising, Maharashtra Govt Activates 25 Dedicated Covid-19 Hospitals

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 20:57 IST

Mumbai, India

The hospitals conducted mock drills on April 10 and 11, the minister said. (File photo: PTI)

The hospitals conducted mock drills on April 10 and 11, the minister said. (File photo: PTI)

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 949 new coronavirus cases, while six more patients succumbed to the infection. The state had recorded 505 cases and zero fatalities a day before

Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Amid rising cases, the state has activated 25 Covid-19 dedicated hospitals under the Medical Education and Research department. There are 5,000 beds for Covid-19 patients, more than 2,000 ventilators, 62 liquid medical oxygen, and 37 PSA plants. Some 2,000 jumbo and 6,000 small oxygen cylinders have been kept ready by the department in case of emergency,” he added.

The hospitals conducted mock drills on April 10 and 11, the minister said.

They can conduct 30,000 tests in a day if required, Mahajan said.

“One of the useful measures for restricting Covid-19 spread is wearing a mask during duty hours. I have asked doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff to use masks in hospitals,” he said.

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 949 new coronavirus cases, while six more patients succumbed to the infection. The state had recorded 505 cases and zero fatalities a day before.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. mumbai
  2. maharashtra
  3. covid-19
  4. coronavirus
first published:April 19, 2023, 20:57 IST
last updated:April 19, 2023, 20:57 IST