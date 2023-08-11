With Guns Falling Silent, Villages in LoC in Kashmir Become a Tourist Destination

A village of a few thousand where ceasefire violations in Pakistan would claim lives and make people disabled is a 4-hour drive from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The village is witnessing a new dawn and is located at the Kishan Ganga river which flows into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In Kashmir, the areas near the Line of Control have been opened for border tourism with an aim to re-open new destinations and provide employment opportunities to people living in these remote areas.

Keran is one such village that has been thrown open for tourists and locals in an attempt to promote border tourism in Kashmir Valley. The frontier village is seeing continuous growth in numbers, bringing joy to the locals who have opened homestays and restaurants.

“It used to be like doomsday when shells would land here. Children in schools would run for their lives, and many people would die. Now with peace, we are happy. Tourism is becoming our source of income. We welcome tourists to this beautiful location,” says Mumtaz Ahmad, a local, who is delighted at the decision.

The location overlooks Neelum on the other side where Pakistan has built resorts and hotels. Slowly, India has also started building infrastructure at the border to make it accessible to people wishing to visit such locations. The tourists, though less, have slowly started coming.

Mumtaz says after a renewed understanding between the two militaries, they are no longer living in fear and thriving tourism is giving youth a new opportunity.

Raja, a tourist, was driven by videos of Keran which he saw back home. He says the location is much more beautiful than what he saw online.

“We learned about this place through YouTube and other social media. This location is beautiful and people are nice to you. We waved at the people in Pakistan and they waved back at us. This gives one a refreshing look at our borders,” Raja told News18 while waving at the people on the other side.

The ceasefire understanding between the militaries of India and Pakistan has ensured areas near the line of control are opened up to the public. The tourism department in Jammu and Kashmir is throwing open more such locations which were earlier a flashpoint between the two countries. The place that one would never imagine to visit a few years back is now on the tourism map.

Raja Yaqoob, Director of Tourism Kashmir says the push from the centre and UT administration has ensured more such locations are opened due to the peace at the fence.