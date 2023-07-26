With Heavy Downpour, Mumbai Inching Closer to Breaking July Rain Record

Mumbai has been experiencing an incessant wet spell, which has brought substantial rainfall throughout July. According to reports, Mumbai has already received 1,348mm of rainfall this month, marking the highest for the month in the past three years.

Meteorologists predict that with six days remaining, the total rainfall might surpass the previous record of 1,502mm which was logged in 2020, making it the highest ever rainfall for July.

The Santacruz observatory of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a total of 1,897mm of rain so far this season, with 550mm recorded in June.

Abhijit Modak, who runs the Konkan Weather blog, said the city needs 155mm rain to break the all-time record for July, TOI report mentioned.

“Even if the city gets up to 25mm daily, we should be able to set a new record. Monsoon conditions are already active and the city can expect rain till July 27-28," the report quoted Modak as saying.

In 24 hours, ending Tuesday (July 25) 8.30 am, Santacruz received 55.9mm of rainfall, while Colaba recorded 28.2mm. In view of heavy downpour, Mumbai and Thane have been put under an orange alert for Wednesday by IMD, with a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.

Raigad district has also been issued a red alert, with the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in certain places.