With Low Temperature, Inhospitable Conditions, Soldiers Keep the Josh High at Bumla | News 18 Report

From Tawang War Memorial, which was built for martyred soldiers of the 1962 Sino-Indian war, News18 started travelling to Bumla — a border pass between China’s Tsona County in Tibet and India’s Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh where both countries hold military talks. News18 visited the Forward Area where weather and terrain are inhospitable.

Bumla is located at 17,000 ft, and is a post through which Chinese entered India in 1962. As we move to the Forward Area, posters such as ‘No Drone Zone’ are seen.

As we were moving up, the temperature was going down and the white snow-clad mountains were seen. When we reached the extreme top, the boundaries of two countries were clear. As we were travelling to the Forward Area, a soldier named Karthik told News18 how they protect themselves in the inhospitable conditions. “We are trained to join such height, terrain. Acclimatisation takes place, special gloves are given to us. Apart from this, we do meditation and other things to keep ourselves motivated,” Kartik said.

News18 then went to the patrolling area whose name cannot be disclosed because of security reasons. Thick snow of more than 10ft stands here, temperature was -10 degrees, soldiers carry battle load using a rope.

“This rope has been kept so that they (soldiers) don’t fall. We guard our nation 24/7 and for us this hardship is nothing. We have to have strong will power, which is developed in this situation,” another soldier, Ravi, told News18.

Tourists in Bumla

Tourists are allowed in Bumla in batches up to a certain point. The entire area is covered in photos of historical monuments from Jaipur Fort to Taj Mahal.

Even after the latest skirmish between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Yangste, a meeting between the two sides took place in Bumla.

Major Stalin, who is posted here, took us to show different aspects of Bumla. “We fight with weather, enemy and difficult terrain, but we are always happy and motivated. Nation is our ‘Maa’ so it only gives us the drive to bear these inhospitable conditions… We keep a strict vigil here every time,” Stalin said.

Forward post bunker

News18 went to a bunker in the Forward Area, which cannot be named for security reasons. The size of the bunker was small but the soldiers manage well with their sleeping bags, and made perfect arrangements for themselves. “We are ready for all situations. The government provides us everything. We have been given extreme cold climate clothes and everything that we require. We do meditation and yoga to be fit in this area. The spirit of serving motherland is above all,” soldier Ravi added.

The Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held the 18th round of military talks on April 23 to ease tensions along the contested Line of Actual Control. The two sides held the Corps Commander level talks in December 2022 to discuss border issues.

Read all the Latest India News here