With Nearly 300 Dealers, This Is Vadodara's Largest Second-hand Bike Market

The district of Vadodara in Gujarat boasts the biggest market for pre-owned motorcycles and cars. Vadodara has approximately 300 dealers dedicated to selling used cars and two-wheelers. The areas of Atladara, Warsiya, Salatwala, and Nagarwada are prominent hubs for second-hand two-wheeler sales. Among them, the largest market for pre-owned vehicles is situated near the Swaminarayan Temple in Atladara.

Vadodara city experiences notably higher vehicle demand compared to other cities in Gujarat. The preference for purchasing vehicles in Vadodara arises from the vehicles having lower mileage and better condition. People are drawn to Vadodara for buying due to the superior vehicle quality and fewer blemishes on them.

In Vadodara, a dealer manages to sell between 30 to 35 pre-owned two-wheelers on a monthly basis. Individuals from neighbouring villages, particularly Chotaudepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Bodeli, Karajan, and others, frequently visit Vadodara to purchase a larger number of vehicles.

The second-hand two-wheeler market offers a range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 3,00,000 vehicles. Prior to purchasing vehicles from sellers, the market ensures to gather comprehensive information such as mileage, engine condition, accident history, tire condition, and more. This meticulous assessment is conducted to determine the suitability of the vehicle for resale.

Purchasing a car or bike from Vadodara’s second-hand vehicle market is a straightforward process; buyers can acquire a vehicle by presenting their ID proof. However, the individual named on the ID card must be physically present at the location. This bustling market witnesses the sale of second-hand cars and bikes amounting to roughly Rs 50 lakh every month.

The 110 cc model of the Activa has a second-hand price range of 15 to 20 thousand, whereas its ex-showroom price spans from Rs 75,000 to 1 lakh. Likewise, the second-hand price for the Splendor Deluxe bike is approximately 25 thousand, whereas the showroom price can go up to Rs 93,000.

The OLX website is currently offering the KTM Duke 390 ABS bike for Rs 135,000. This bike, advertised as the 2018 model, has been well-maintained and has been ridden for 30,000 km by its owner. Interested buyers can find it for sale in Gotri, Vadodara, Gujarat.