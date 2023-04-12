With PM Modi in Attendance, 11,000 Assam Artistes to Perform 'World Record' Bihu Dance on April 14

Assam is preparing to set a world record by staging 11,000 performers to dance Bihu live on April 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed interest to watch the historic moment live in the state.

The PM will visit Assam on the first day of Bohag Bihu to launch projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Guwahati.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at LGBI Airport in Guwahati on April 14 at 11.30 am. Then he will fly to IIT-Guwahati by helicopter from LGBI Airport. After this, he will attend the inauguration programme of AIIMS-Guwahati. The inauguration of three other medical colleges from the premises of AIIMS will be done virtually. The other medical college hospitals are Nagaon, Kokrajhar, and Nalbari."

Prime Minister Modi will start the distribution of Ayushman cards to state ration card holders on April 14 in a symbolic manner, he added.

“The state government in its recent budget had emphasised on the scheme of health insurance, titled Chief Minister Ayushman Asom, on the lines of the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. By April 14, Ayushman cards will be prepared for 1.10 crore ration card holders. PM Modi will reach Khanapara Veterinary Field from IIT-Guwahati in a helicopter. From there the prime minister will head to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. The PM will then attend a function at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra where he will be present for the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court," said the chief minister.

“In the evening, he will leave for Sarusajai Stadium to witness 11,000 Bihu dancers coming together to create a Guinness World Record of being the largest group live performance in the world," he added.

As stated by the chief minister, the worth of all the projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi is more than Rs 8,500 crore.

