Water from 155 Nations, Including China & Pakistan, Ram Lalla's 'Jalabhishek' to be Performed by CM Yogi

Lord Ram Lalla’s ‘jalabhishek’ will be performed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, using water from rivers of 155 countries. According to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai, the holy ceremony will take place on April 23 in Ayodhya.

Water from rivers of the 155 countries will be handed over to Adityanath by the team of a Delhi-based devotee of Lord Ram, named Vijay Jolly. Thereafter, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Adityanath will perform the ‘jal kalash’ puja at the Maniram Das Chawni Auditorium on April 23.

Apart from Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath, dignitaries of several countries will participate in the ceremony. The water being brought from across the globe will have names of the nations it belongs to, a Times of India report said.

China, Suriname, Canada, Russia, Tibet, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine will be among the countries from where water will be fetched, the news report further said.

Notably, Pakistan’s Ravi river water will also be included in the ‘kalash’ to be used for the ‘jalabhishek’. Its water was first sent by Hindus from Pakistan to Dubai from where it was brought to Delhi, a PTI report said.

The construction of the temple is going on in full swing under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Adityanath, Rai added.

