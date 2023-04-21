Video Of Woman Walking On Chair For Pension Goes Viral, Nirmala Sitharaman Responds

After the video of a physically challenged Surjya Harijan, running for her pension with the help of a broken chair, went viral on social media, the administration extended a helping hand. The Nabarangpur District Social Security Officer Sudhansu Patra gave her a wheeled new chair along with the arrears of allowance.

Similarly, Jhariga MLA Prakash Chandra Majhi also assured to meet Surya and provide assistance with her livelihood.

#WATCH | A senior citizen, Surya Harijan walks many kilometers barefoot with the support of a broken chair to reach a bank to collect her pension in Odisha's Jharigaon SBI manager Jharigaon branch says, "Her fingers are broken, so she is facing trouble withdrawing money. We'll… pic.twitter.com/Hf9exSd0F0 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Surjya Harijan did not receive her pension for the last four months, and for physical presence, she was asked to frequently visit the bank.

However, Surya is too weak and is not capable of walking on her own. She used to take a chair as a helping stick to go to the bank and despite her frequent requests at the block and panchayat office for help, no one came for help.

It has been reported that upon learning Harijan’s problem, MLA Jharigaon Block Chairman Durga Majhi, MP Priyaranjan Das and the block administration, reached her house and assessed the condition.

In addition, he also said that a monthly pension of seven hundred rupees and ten kilograms of rice will be provided to her.

Can see the manager of the @TheOfficialSBI responding but yet wish @DFS_India and @TheOfficialSBI take cognisance of this and act humanely. Are they no bank Mitra? @FinMinIndia https://t.co/a9MdVizHim— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also shared the video and directed the bank and authorities to act promptly in the matter.

