Woman Accidentally Donates Gold Mangalsutra in Palani Murugan Temple; Receives Rs 1L Chain as Replacement

Palani Murugan Temple, one of the six sacred Murugan temples in Tamil Nadu, attracts thousands of devotees who come to worship Lord Murugan.

Devotees express their reverence and dedication by making various offerings to Lord Murugan at the temple with items including gold and silver, valuable items like jewelry, property papers, cash, and even foreign currencies in the temple’s hundi, a collection box.

Sangeeta, a devout worshipper from Kerala’s Alappuzha district, embarked on a pilgrimage to the temple to pay her homage to Lord Murugan.

Sangeeta driven by her deep devotion, had a strong desire to present the Tulsi garland she was wearing as an offering to Lord Murugan. Filled with reverence, she removed the garland from around her neck and placed it in the temple’s hundi. After some time she suddenly realized that her mangalsutra was missing. It dawned on her that in her unintentional oversight, she had inadvertently placed her mangalsutra along with the Tulsi garland in the hundi.

Anxious, Sangeeta approached the temple authorities and reported the incident. She appealed to them to help recover her chain, explaining that she came from a poor family and could not afford a new mangalsutra, as the lost one weighed approximately 2 sovereigns.

Intrigued by the devotee’s plea, the temple authorities first reviewed the CCTV footage within the temple premises to verify the accuracy of her claim. The CCTV recordings confirmed Sangeeta’s statement to be true.

However, according to the Safeguarding and Accounting of Hundials Rules 1975, the items inside the hundi are considered property of the temple, and no one can assert ownership over them.

top videos

Temple authorities, led by Chandramohan, were puzzled but sympathetic towards the devotee’s predicament. They decided to purchase a new mangalsutra and return it to her. A 17.460-gram gold chain was acquired at a cost of Rs 1.09 lakh and presented to Sangeeta.

Overwhelmed with gratitude for the temple authorities’ kindness, the devotee expressed her joy, thanked them, and happily returned to Kerala with her new chain.