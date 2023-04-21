Woman Arrested for Killing Brother's Live-in Partner in Delhi's Teliwara

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her brother’s live-in partner in Delhi’s Teliwara area, police said on Friday.

On April 12, police received information that an unidentified woman’s body was found lying near Krishna Public School in Karawal Nagar, they said.

Later, the body was identified to be that of Rohina Naz alias Mahi (25), a resident of Mirajpur in Uttarakhand, police said.

In the CCTV footage, two bike-borne men were seen moving around suspiciously with a woman sitting in between. A man in a striped T-shirt was also seen carrying the woman’s body on his shoulder and a woman walking right behind him, a senior police officer said.

Later, the two people seen on the CCTV were identified as Vineet Pawar and his sister Parul Chowdhary. Following which the woman was apprehended from Kanti Nagar in Krishna Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Vineet, however, is still absconding.

Vineet and Naz had eloped four years ago. They lived together, but never married, he said. In 2017, Vineet and his father Vinay Pawar were involved in a murder in Ramala Sugar Mill, Baghpat. They were convicted on October 25, 2019, and were awarded life imprisonment, the DCP said.

Naz lived with Parul in Delhi when Vineet was in jail. After Vineet came out on bail on November 26, 2022, Naz started pressurising him for marriage but Vineet’s family was against it as Naz belonged to a different community, police said. Due to frequent fights, the brother-sister duo decided to sell off Naz. However, Naz sensed this and retaliated. Then the duo decided to eliminate her, the DCP said.

On the day of the incident, the couple fought over the issue of their marriage again and Vineet strangulated her and hid her body, Tirkey said. In the evening, Vineet called another man who came with a motorcycle, police said.

Vineet took the body on his shoulder while Parul carried the victim’s clothes and a cloth that Vineet used to wrap Naz’s body, police said. Vineet and his associate drove on the motorcycle with the body kept in between them for over 12 km looking for a place to dump it. They dumped it outside a house in Karawal Nagar and fled, police said.

Thereafter, Vineet left for his village in Baghpat, while Parul began searching for rented accommodation as they planned on selling their house in Teliwara, Farsh Bazaar soon, police said. Efforts are being made to trace Vineet and his associate who had brought the motorcycle, they added.

