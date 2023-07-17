Woman Beaten to Death in Kerala by In-laws Amid Property Dispute; One Accused Held, Three on the Run

A 56-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws during an altercation as part of an ongoing property dispute in the family, police said on Monday after arresting one of her relatives in the case.

Leenamani, a resident of Varkala, was allegedly beaten to death by her deceased husband’s three brothers with whom she had a property dispute.

Police today recorded the arrest of Raheena, wife of the prime accused Ahaed. The search is on for Ahaed, Shaji and Muhasin, the brothers of Siyad, who died over a year ago.

On Sunday, during the quarrel, the brothers assaulted Leenamani and her aide, another woman, and escaped. Leenamani died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, locals said Ahaed and his family had been living at Leenamani’s house for the past one-and-a-half months.

”Ahaed and his wife were living there for over a month. They had reached the house to conduct a religious ceremony of their son but never left,” police said.

Leenamani had recently approached a court seeking protection to live at her house after she had some altercations with her brother-in-law and his wife.

Police said the court had ordered them to provide her protection and assistance as and when she seeks it.