Woman Constable Assault in Train Coach: How A WhatsApp Text Led to Urgent High Court Hearing

Allahabad High Court on Sunday took suo-moto cognisance in an incident where a woman constable was allegedly found in a pool of blood in a general rail compartment and sought a detailed progress report of the case in court on September 13.

The court also summoned relevant officials to appear before it on Sunday night and ordered notices to be served to the Centre and the Railway Protection Force.

The orders were issued by a division of the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava on Monday while hearing the PIL at his residence on Sunday evening.

How a WhatsApp Text led to an urgent hearing in the case?

According to PTI, the chief justice gave directions to constitute a bench comprising himself and Justice Srivastava and called an urgent hearing into the matter at his residence at 8 p.m. on Sunday after he received a WhatsApp message about the case.

An intimation was also given to the office of the advocate general about the constitution of the bench.

What are the findings in the case so far?

During the hearing, Puja Yadav, Superintendent of Police (GRP), Lucknow, along with deputy SP (GRP), was present in the court. Yadav told the court that the victim’s statement under Section 164 of CrPC could not be recorded as she was not stable and was unable to give any statement at the time.

Ruling out the possibility of rape so far, the GRP further said that no sign of rape of the woman constable has been found till now. She said the injuries have been found on the head and face only so far.

However, on a question put up by the court about how the incident occurred and what was the time of the incident, the SP could not reply properly. She said that the incident might have taken place in between Ayodhya and Mankapur stations, PTI reported.

A 45-year-old woman head constable was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds in a general compartment of the Saryu Express at Ayodhya Junction railway station on August 30.

She is undergoing treatment at the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

