Woman Dies After Falling into Septic Tank in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur
Woman Dies After Falling into Septic Tank in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 11:54 IST

Hamirpur, India

The woman, a mother of two, went missing on Tuesday evening (Representative Image/News18)

While searching for her, a person noticed the septic tank was disfigured and looked into it to find the body inside, a police official said

A 32-year-old woman has died after allegedly falling into a septic tank in Dulehra village here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a mother of two, went missing on Tuesday evening. While searching for her, a person noticed the septic tank was disfigured and looked into it to find the body inside, a police official said.

The family members informed the police and the woman was rushed to Medical College Hospital in Hamirpur where the doctors declared her dead, Superintendent of Police Aakriti Sharma said.

The case was being investigated from every aspect and the exact cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem, she added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023