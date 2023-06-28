Woman Dies After Falling into Septic Tank in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

A 32-year-old woman has died after allegedly falling into a septic tank in Dulehra village here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a mother of two, went missing on Tuesday evening. While searching for her, a person noticed the septic tank was disfigured and looked into it to find the body inside, a police official said.

The family members informed the police and the woman was rushed to Medical College Hospital in Hamirpur where the doctors declared her dead, Superintendent of Police Aakriti Sharma said.

The case was being investigated from every aspect and the exact cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem, she added.