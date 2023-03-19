CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Woman Dies After Speeding Car Hits Her in Mumbai’s Worli
1-MIN READ

Woman Dies After Speeding Car Hits Her in Mumbai’s Worli

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 11:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Pictures shared by ANI showed a car completely crushed in front with the left side of the car worst impacted. (ANI Photo)



According to the police, the driver of the car has been detained and the Worli Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

A woman died in Mumbai’s Worli after she was hit by a speeding car. The driver of the car was also reportedly injured in the accident.

According to ANI, the driver of the car has been detained by the Worli Police and they have launched an investigation into the matter.

Pictures shared by ANI showed a car completely crushed in front with the left side of the car worst impacted. The windshield of the car was also shattered.

More details are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

first published:March 19, 2023, 11:22 IST
last updated:March 19, 2023, 11:24 IST
