Woman Dies as Car Gets Stuck Between Two Speeding Trucks Near Delhi's Chandgiram Akhara

A woman died near Delhi’s Chandgiram Akhara on Sunday after her car got stuck between two speeding trucks.

Police said that the accident took place around midnight and the identity of the deceased is yet to be found.

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information of the accident.

“An accident took place near Delhi’s Chandgiram Akhara last night when a car, driven by a 22-year-old woman got stuck between two speeding trucks. The woman died in the accident," said an official.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway.

PREVIOUS SPEEDING ACCIDENTS

Earlier in August, a speeding truck in Kolkata’s Behala killed a seven-year-old boy, leaving his father critically injured.

A corporation truck hit the bicycle from the opposite and crushed the head of the child. The incident took place at the Diamond Harbour road when the child — a class 2 student — was on his way to school with his father on a bike. While the son died on the spot, the father was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In July, a tractor-trolley were hit by a speeding truck which lead to the death of one Kanwariya, leaving 12 others injured. The incident took place at the Dharamshala overbridge around 2 am. The truck driver — fled the scene — was later arrested.

The deceased was a 17-year-old boy. The injured were sent to the district hospital and one of them to the medical college for treatment. District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police had visited the hospital and medical college and met the injured.

In January this year, a speeding truck rammed into bystanders killing at least four people and injuring five others. The vehicle ran over the group of people standing on the roadside on the Kheri-Bahraich highway near Pangi village. The injured were rushed to a district hospital for treatment.

In a nearly fatal collision between a fast-moving truck and a motorcycle in January this year, the biker made a narrow escape. Both the truck driver and biker made efforts to stop the collision and drifted in two different directions.

Careless driving is one of the major reasons for road accidents and speeding only adds to the problems leading to the several critical injuries and even death.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)