Woman Dies in UP Hospital Day After Wedding

A woman died in a hospital here after she complained of stomach ache and vomiting a day after her wedding, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Gopiganj police station area on Monday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said, “Roshni (21), a resident of Jaunpur, married Mukhtar Ahmed (22) on June 17. Her health deteriorated after her wedding reception on Sunday." According to Roshni’s family members, she was taken to the hospital after she complained of stomach ache, vomiting and loose motions.

“She died during treatment on Monday evening," Kumar said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been launched, the police said.