Woman Dies of Electrocution After Touching Electric Pole at Waterlogged Area in New Delhi Railway Station

A woman died of electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station after she touched an electric pole at a waterlogged area on Sunday morning.

The incident is said to have taken place at the Paharganj side entry, near the taxi stand, at the New Delhi Railway Station. An unnoticed naked wire at the waterlogged area led to the mishap.

The victim, identified as Sakshi Ahuja, had reached the railway station at around 5 AM to catch a train. She was accompanied by two more women and three kids.

The victim was supposed to catch Bhopal Shatabdi. In an attempt to dodge the waterlogged area, Sakshi caught an electric pole due to which she got electrocuted.

The people present there tried to save and took her to the hospital but she was declare brought dead. Sakshi was a resident of Delhi’s Preet Vihar.

Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway, said that from the preliminary investigation, it seems that this incident happened due to current due to accumulation of water after rain. “It appears that there was current leakage from the cable due to insulation failure and it is not any lack on the part of Railways. An investigation is being done to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. Electrical safety drive has been started in Delhi circle so that such an incident does not happen again," Kumar said.

Delhi-NCR woke up to rainfall on Sunday as monsoon arrived in the region. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today that Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi.

In another mishap, a car was washed away in Haryana’s Panchkula today amid heavy rainfall. A woman was swept away along with car but was rescued and sent to a hospital.

Today morning at Panchkula. a woman came to immerse in river ghaggar and parked the car near the river and was swept away by a sudden flow under the majri bridge . Rescued with the help of our save ghaggar volunteer Arjun n his team & the police . @saveghaggar @replyakhil pic.twitter.com/dyyFboEAAL— Mohit Gupta (@mohitgupta1962) June 25, 2023

Even as rain brought the much needed relief for Delhi and adjoining areas, reports of waterlogging in Gurugram came in after the overnight downpour.

#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Gurugram after incessant rain(visuals from near Civil Hospital, Gurugram) pic.twitter.com/zYiDPnSSut — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Severe waterlogging was reported in many areas including Narsinghpur, Rajeev Chowk, Sector 31 located on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Gurgaon. IMD said that rain is likely to continue in Gurugram for the next two days.