Delhi: College Girl Found Dead With Head Injury in Malviya Nagar; Accused Arrested

A man was arrested after a 25-year-old college student was found dead in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, officials said on Friday. The woman’s body was discovered near Vijay Mandal Park and a rod was also found in close proximity, they added.

The police have arrested the accused in the death of the woman, identified as Nargis, sources told CNN-News18. The accused, Irfan, was arrested and are currently interrogating him, they said.

According to sources from the investigation, it has been revealed that the victim was not willing to marry him, which led to murder. Further details are being probed by the authorities to uncover the full extent of the circumstances surrounding the crime, they said.

Officials had earlier taken the body found beneath the park bench into custody.

Delhi | We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found near Aurbindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod. Further investigation is in… pic.twitter.com/eCOeVAd1yi— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police South Chandan Chowdhary said, “We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found near Aurbindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. According to preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod. Further investigation is in progress."

The incident took place inside the Vijay Mandal Park, she added.

“The deceased is a college student who had come to the park with her friend. There are injuries on the deceased’s head," she said.