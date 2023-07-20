CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Woman Found Dead in Kolkata Hotel
1-MIN READ

Woman Found Dead in Kolkata Hotel

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 15:05 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

A middle-aged woman was found dead and another was rescued unconscious from a hotel room in the southern part of Kolkata. (Representative Image/News18)

A middle-aged woman was found dead and another was rescued unconscious from a hotel room in the southern part of Kolkata. (Representative Image/News18)

The deceased has been identified as Polly Das, who along with her friend checked in at the hotel on Kyd Street recently, a senior officer said

A middle-aged woman was found dead and another was rescued unconscious from a hotel room in the southern part of Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Polly Das, who along with her friend checked in at the hotel on Kyd Street recently, a senior officer said.

“The hotel authorities found two women lying unconscious in their room last night. They informed us. The two women were taken to the SSKM hospital where one was declared brought dead, and another is undergoing treatment at the moment. We are investigating the matter,” the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
