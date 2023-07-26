CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman Gang-Raped in Gurugram Hotel By Man She Met On Dating App, His Friend
Woman Gang-Raped in Gurugram Hotel By Man She Met On Dating App, His Friend

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 08:09 IST

Gurgaon, India

The woman, in her complaint, also alleged that the duo recorded the whole act and threatened to make her video viral

A woman was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Haryana’s Gurugram by a man she met on a dating app and his friend. As per the police, the victim in her complaint said that she met the accused through a dating app who later invited her to a hotel in the Sector 50 area of Gurugram on June 29.

The woman, in her complaint, also alleged that the duo recorded the whole act and threatened to make her video viral.

At the hotel, she said the man and his friend offered her food, after eating which she lost consciousness, police said on Tuesday.

“Taking advantage of this, they raped me and also made a video of the act. When I protested after regaining consciousness, the accused threatened to make her video viral. Somehow I returned home but now reached the police,” the victim said in her complaint.

Haryana police have lodged an FIR against two unknown accused under the section of gang rape at sector 50 police station, SHO Praveen Malik said.

A probe is underway in the matter, the official added.

(With PTI Inputs) 

