Woman Injured After Jumping from Moving Train to Catch Mobile Snatcher
Woman Injured After Jumping from Moving Train to Catch Mobile Snatcher

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 13:06 IST

South Twenty Four Parganas, India

Woman jumped from moving train to catch the snatcher. (News18)

According to police the woman, a nurse at Canning sub-district hospital, left for home by train after finishing her hospital duty on Thursday evening

A woman was injured after she jumped from a moving train to catch a thief who stole her mobile phone from a train compartment in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday.

According to police the woman, a nurse at Canning sub-district hospital, left for home by train after finishing her hospital duty on Thursday evening. While on board the Canning-Sealdah train near Matla Halt station, a thief snatched her mobile phone from the moving train compartment and escaped by jumping. The woman also jumped from the moving train to catch the thief but hurt herself at Matla Halt station.

The GRP rushed to the spot after receiving information and the woman was rescued and taken to Canning Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. The GRP and RPF have started an investigation into the incident.

“The incident happened last evening. She has been discharged from the hospital. No arrests have been made yet. We are taking steps to recover the mobile," said a GRP Sonarpur officer.

